Stefon Diggs News: Found not guilty
Diggs was found not guilty Tuesday on charges related to an alleged dispute last December with his former private chef, ESPN.com reports.
The alleged incident led to charges of felony strangulation and a misdemeanor assault and battery charge, for which Diggs pleaded not guilty in February. The aforementioned trial lasted two days before a ruling occurred, but he now awaits potential league discipline under the personal conduct policy. The Patriots released Diggs on March 11 after a one-year stint with the team in which he put together an 85-1,013-4 line on 102 targets in 17 regular-season games, marking the seventh time in the past eight campaigns in which he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards.
Stefon Diggs
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stefon Diggs See More
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Is Justin Jefferson Now Overvalued?39 days ago
-
NFL Barometer
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: WR, TE Free-Agent Review54 days ago
-
NFL Free Agency
2026 NFL Free Agency Recap: Roster Moves & Analysis56 days ago
-
Dynasty Strategy
Dynasty Fantasy Football News: 4 Players to Buy Before NFL Free Agency60 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine60 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stefon Diggs See More