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Stefon Diggs News: Not suiting up Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Diggs isn't in line to play in Friday's preseason contest versus the Dolphins.

After the Patriots released Diggs in March, he finally found in a landing spot in the early stages of training camp, inking a one-year, $12 million contract to join the Commanders. While he has a week of practice under his belt with his new squad, he'll have to wait until at least Saturday, Aug. 22 at Detroit to get some in-game preseason reps with new QB Jayden Daniels and top WR Terry McLaurin. In 17 regular-season games for New England last season, Diggs put together an 85-1,013-4 line on 102 targets.

Stefon Diggs
Washington Commanders
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