Stefon Diggs headshot

Stefon Diggs News: Released by Patriots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 11:02pm

The Patriots officially released Diggs on Wednesday.

On the heels of recording a 85-1,013-4 receiving line (on 102 targets) in 17 regular-season games during his lone campaign with the Patriots, the team -- as previously reported -- elected to part ways with Diggs for salary cap reasons. Since then, Romeo Doubs has been added by New England, while Diggs is now free to sign elsewhere. In the right spot, Diggs should have an opportunity to yield solid fantasy production in 2026, but it remains to be seen what the market will be for the 32-year-old wideout.

Stefon Diggs
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stefon Diggs
