Stefon Diggs News: Set for WR1 role next few weeks

Diggs is poised to lead Houston's receiving corps for the next four weeks, starting with Sunday's game against the Patriots, as the Texans placed Nico Collins (hamstring) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Diggs has been out-targeted 45-41 by Collins through five games, but Collins has been much more effective with his volume, posting a league-leading 567 receiving yards compared to Diggs' 315. While Diggs' focus on shorter routes will make it tough to replicate Collins' exceptional production, the veteran wide receiver's fantasy stock should nonetheless rise from this development, as Diggs could be in for even more attention from star quarterback C.J. Stroud for the duration of Collins' absence.