Stephen Carlson Injury: Out for Week 4

Carlson suffered a serious collarbone injury during Thursday's practice and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Carlson's injury happened while catching a pass on the final play of Thursday's session, and it sounds like he's looking at a multi-week recovery at the very least. He had just signed with the 53-man roster off the practice squad earlier in the week. Carlson played only one special teams snap for the Bears last season and otherwise hasn't appeared on offense in a regular-season contest since 2020 with Cleveland.