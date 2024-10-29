Stephen Sullivan News: Back with Carolina

The Panthers signed Sullivan to the practice squad Tuesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Sullivan was cut from the Panthers' practice squad Oct. 10, but he is back with the team less than three weeks later. He has yet to be elevated to the active roster this season, though he could be for the Panthers' Week 9 contest against the Saints on Sunday if No. 4 tight end Feleipe Franks cannot clear the league's concussion protocols before that game.