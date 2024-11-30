Stephen Sullivan News: Elevated from practice squad

Carolina elevated Sullivan from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Sullivan was cut from the Panthers' practice squad Oct. 10, but he was signed back Oct. 29 and will be available to make his 2024 regular-season debut against the Buccaneers on Sunday. With Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck) ruled out, Sullivan will serve as the Panthers' No. 3 tight end behind Tommy Tremble and Feleipe Franks.