Stephon Gilmore Injury: Questionable for Week 15
Gilmore (hamstring) is officially questionable to suit up Monday against Chicago.
Gilmore strained his left hamstring against Arizona in Week 13 and didn't play last Sunday against Atlanta. He missed Minnesota's first two practices this week but logged a limited session Saturday to give himself a shot of playing Monday. If Gilmore is able to give it a go Monday, Fabian Moreau could see his role reduced.
