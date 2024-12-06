Stephon Gilmore Injury: Ruled out for Week 14

Gilmore (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Gilmore strained his left hamstring during the Vikings' Week 13 win over the Cardinals. He wasn't able to practice over the first two sessions of the week, and the veteran corner will be sidelined Sunday for the first time this season. Fabian Moreau is the top candidate to start at outside corner opposite Shaquill Griffin on Sunday due to Gilmore's injury.