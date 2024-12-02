Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Stephon Gilmore headshot

Stephon Gilmore Injury: Tending to hamstring strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 7:46am

Gilmore sustained a strained left hamstring during Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Andrew Krammer of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that he's optimistic Gilmore "avoided a longer-term issue" with the injury that forced him out during the first half Sunday. His name will warrant looking out for when Minnesota releases its first official practice report of the week Wednesday.

Stephon Gilmore
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now