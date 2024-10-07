Fantasy Football
Stephon Gilmore headshot

Stephon Gilmore News: Delivers game-sealing interception

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 7, 2024 at 11:41am

Gilmore had six total tackles, two passes defensed and an interception in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jets in London.

Gilmore was targeted 14 times in the passing game and gave up seven receptions for 66 yards. He hasn't graded out exceptionally in pass coverage this season, but has been a steady veteran presence and made a big play when it counted Sunday, with his interception staving off a potential game-tying score by the Jets in the final minute.

Stephon Gilmore
Minnesota Vikings
