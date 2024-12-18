Stephon Gilmore News: Gets in full practice Wednesday
Gilmore (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Gilmore was inactive Monday night against the Bears, but his full participation Wednesday would suggest he's gearing toward playing Sunday against the Seahawks following his two-game absence. Gilmore has logged 47 tackles (32 solo) and seven pass breakups, including one interception, across 12 contests this season.
