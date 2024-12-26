Sterling Shepard Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

Shepard (hamstring/foot) didn't take part in practice Thursday.

Shepard has yet to mix into drills this week due to the hamstring injury that forced him out of this past Sunday's loss at Dallas and also the foot issue he tended to last week. Friday's practice report may shed some light on his odds to suit up Sunday versus the Panthers, but Ryan Miller likely would bump up the WR pecking order behind Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan if Shepard is limited or sidelined this weekend.