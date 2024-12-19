Fantasy Football
Sterling Shepard headshot

Sterling Shepard Injury: Limited Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 2:00pm

Shepard (foot) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

Shepard thus has made a bit of progress after sitting out Wednesday's session due to a foot injury and even is ahead of last week's practice regimen, when he didn't get back on the field until Friday as a limited participant. This Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest in Dallas.

Sterling Shepard
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
