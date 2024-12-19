Sterling Shepard Injury: Limited Thursday
Shepard (foot) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.
Shepard thus has made a bit of progress after sitting out Wednesday's session due to a foot injury and even is ahead of last week's practice regimen, when he didn't get back on the field until Friday as a limited participant. This Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest in Dallas.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now