Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sterling Shepard headshot

Sterling Shepard Injury: Limited Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Shepard (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.

Sidelined this past Sunday against the Panthers due to hamstring and foot injuries, Shepard is listed with only the first health concern as the Buccaneers begin Week 18 prep. How he fares on the field Thursday and Friday likely will determine whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Saints.

Sterling Shepard
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now