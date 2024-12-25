Sterling Shepard Injury: Listed as DNP on Wednesday

Shepard (hamstring/foot) is listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.

Shepard exited this past Sunday's game in Dallas due to a hamstring injury and didn't return. He also dealt with a foot issue in advance of that contest and now is listed with both health concerns to kick off Week 17 prep. As a result, Shepard's status will be one to monitor as the week continues see if he may be in danger of missing Sunday's contest against the Panthers.