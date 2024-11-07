Fantasy Football
Sterling Shepard headshot

Sterling Shepard Injury: No practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Shepard (hamstring/hip) didn't practice Thursday.

With Chris Godwin (IR, ankle) out for the season, Mike Evans (hamstring) sitting at least one more game and Jalen McMillan (hamstring) and Shepard not practicing yet this week, the Buccaneers' receiving corps is particularly compromised at the moment. Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not Shepard has a chance to suit up Sunday versus the 49ers.

Sterling Shepard
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
