Sterling Shepard Injury: Present for Saturday's practice
Shepard (hamstring) was present for practice Saturday,Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Shepard logged absences from practice Thursday and Friday, but his presence at Saturday's session offers hope that the wideout will be available Monday night against the Chiefs. Unless he's deemed a full participant Saturday, however, Shepard will presumably carry an injury designation ahead of Week 9 action.
