Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sterling Shepard headshot

Sterling Shepard Injury: Sits out practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 25, 2024 at 6:36pm

Shepard (hamstring/foot) is listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Shepard exited this past Sunday's game in Dallas due to a hamstring injury and didn't return. He also dealt with a foot issue in advance of that contest and now is listed with both health concerns to kick off Week 17 prep. As a result, Shepard's status will be one to monitor as the week continues see if he may be in danger of missing Sunday's contest against the Panthers.

Sterling Shepard
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now