Sterling Shepard Injury: Sitting out another practice

Sterling (foot) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

With a pair of absences to begin Week 15 prep, Shepard's status for Sunday's game against the Chargers is looking shaky. The veteran wideout will likely need to practice in some fashion Friday just to carry a questionable tag into the weekend, while another missed practice would likely result in him being ruled out for Sunday's game. Shepard hasn't topped a 52 percent snap share in any of Tampa Bay's last three contests but has nonetheless seen his involvement in the passing game increase, as he's put together a 13-121-0 receiving line on 20 targets during that stretch.