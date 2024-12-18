Sterling Shepard Injury: Still working through foot injury

Shepard (foot) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's practice report.

Shepard was able to work through a foot issue this past Sunday against the Chargers, though he played in just 48 percent of the Bucs' offensive snaps and finished with one catch on as many targets for 16 yards. The veteran wide receiver should be able to play against the Cowboys on Sunday so long as he's able to practice in least a limited capacity over the next two days. Shepard has accumulated 14 catches (on 21 targets) for 137 yards in the four games since Tampa Bay's Week 11 bye.