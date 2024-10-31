Sterling Shepard Injury: Tending to hamstring issue

Shepard was a non-participant at Thursday's practice due to a hamstring injury.

Shepard has been a regular in the Buccaneers offense since Week 4, accumulating a 11-111-1 line on 17 targets and four carries for 31 yards over the last five contests. With Chris Godwin (ankle) out for the season and Mike Evans (hamstring) in the midst of a likely three-game absence, Shepard was expected to take on an even larger role, but this new health concern may put a wrench in those plans. In the end, Shepard's activity level, or lack thereof, Friday and Saturday may provide insight into his chances to play Monday at Kansas City.