Sterling Shepard Injury: Trending toward playing Week 15

Shepard, who is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Chargers due to a foot injury, is expected to suit up, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Shepard popped up on the injury report Wednesday due to a foot issue and didn't practice in either of Tampa Bay's first two sessions this week. However, he was able to participate in a limited fashion Friday, and it appears he'll be able to play Sunday against the Chargers. Shepard has increased his production since the Buccaneers' Week 11 bye, tallying 13 receptions for 121 yards over the team's past three contests.