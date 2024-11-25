Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Sterling Shepard headshot

Sterling Shepard News: Does little with five catches

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 25, 2024 at 11:08pm

Shepard brought in five of seven targets for 16 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-7 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Shepard finished tied for second in receptions with Mike Evans and actually led the Buccaneers in targets, but he averaged a minuscule 3.2 yards per catch. The veteran wideout figures to continue serving as a complementary presence now that Evans and Jalen McMillan are both healthy, but Shepard will likely struggle to achieve fantasy relevance down the stretch due to what projects to be mostly a short-area role.

Sterling Shepard
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now