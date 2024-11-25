Sterling Shepard News: Does little with five catches

Shepard brought in five of seven targets for 16 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-7 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Shepard finished tied for second in receptions with Mike Evans and actually led the Buccaneers in targets, but he averaged a minuscule 3.2 yards per catch. The veteran wideout figures to continue serving as a complementary presence now that Evans and Jalen McMillan are both healthy, but Shepard will likely struggle to achieve fantasy relevance down the stretch due to what projects to be mostly a short-area role.