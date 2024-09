Tampa Bay elevated Shepard from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

With wide receiver Jalen McMillan (hamstring) listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Eagles, the Bucs promoted Shepard from the practice squad for a second straight week. Shepard played four snaps on offense and didn't draw a target during the Bucs' Week 3 loss to the Broncos.