Sterling Shepard News: Ready for Week 16

Shepard (foot) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Dallas, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ahead of a Week 15 matchup with the Chargers, Shepard managed just one limited practice (Friday) due to a foot injury but still suited up this past Sunday, earning a 50 percent snap share and catching his only target for 16 yards. This time around, he sat out Wednesday but followed it up with back-to-back capped sessions due to the same health concern. With his status cleared for Week 16, Shepard will remain the No. 3 WR behind top options Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan.