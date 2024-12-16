Sterling Shepard News: Sees one catch in win

Shepard brought in his only target for a 16-yard gain in the Buccaneers' 40-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Shepard played through the foot issue that had hampered him during the practice week, but he took a back seat to Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan during the high-scoring win. However, Shepard still logged a solid 32 snaps and remains firmly entrenched in the No. 3 receiver role heading into a Week 16 road matchup against the Cowboys.