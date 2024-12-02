Sterling Shepard News: Solid showing in OT win

Shepard brought in four of seven targets for 42 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-23 overtime win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The veteran wideout tied Cade Otton for the second-most targets on the Bucs while also checking in as the runner-up to Mike Evans in receiving yards. Shepard has carved out a decent complementary niche in the Buccaneers' air attack, recording at least three catches and five targets in four of the last five games while eclipsing 40 receiving yards twice in that span. Shepard should continue drawing his fair share of one-time college teammate Baker Mayfield's attention in a Week 14 home matchup against the Raiders.