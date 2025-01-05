Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sterling Shepard headshot

Sterling Shepard News: Suiting up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Shepard (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 18 matchup against the Saints, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Shepard was limited in practice throughout the week after sitting out the Week 17 game against the Panthers, and he apparently corroborated his health sufficiently to garner active status for Tampa Bay's must-win regular-season finale. Shepard's return to the No. 3 receiver spot Sunday will thrust Ryan Miller back into a No. 4 role versus New Orleans.

Sterling Shepard
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now