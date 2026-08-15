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Stetson Bennett News: Leads scoring drive in preseason win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 9:28pm

Bennett completed four of six pass attempts for 38 yards during the Rams' 20-12 win over the Chiefs in Saturday's preseason game.

With Matthew Stafford sidelined, Bennett was named the starter for the Rams' preseason opener. He led a 13-play, 73-yard drive on the Rams' second offensive possession that ended with a 25-yard field goal from Harrison Mavis. Ty Simpson took over under center the rest of the way and put together a strong stat line, completing 21 of 25 passes for 190 yards and two scores. Bennett is listed as the Rams' QB2 on the team's unofficial depth chart, but that could change if he's outplayed by Simpson over the last two preseason games. The Rams' next exhibition contest takes place Saturday, Aug. 22, against the Saints.

Stetson Bennett
Los Angeles Rams
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