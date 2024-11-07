Fantasy Football
Steve Avila Injury: Gets okay to practice again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 7, 2024 at 10:20am

The Rams designated Avila (knee) for return to practice from their injured reserve list Thursday.

Avila needed surgery to address a sprained MCL he suffered in Week 1 at Detroit, but it seems he's now close to playing again for the first time since then. The Rams' official practice reports during the week should shed some light on his potential availability for Monday's game versus the Dolphins.

