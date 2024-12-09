Steven Nelson News: Comes out of retirement
Nelson signed with the Chiefs' practice squad Monday.
Nelson announced his retirement in June, despite having a strong 2023 campaign at just 30 years of age. Last season he tied a career best with four interceptions and recorded 63 combined tackles, which had been his most since 2018. He'll now work to prove he's in good enough shape to take the field again with Kansas City and earn a promotion to their active roster.
Steven Nelson
Free Agent
