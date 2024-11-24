Steven Sims News: Healthy scratch again Week 12

Sims (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's clash against the Titans.

Sims was also a healthy scratch last week against Dallas. The veteran wideout has served as receiver depth while working primarily on special teams through much of the campaign, but the Texans have less need for his role with Nico Collins in his second week back from a stint on injured reserve. Even during the five weeks Collins was out, Sims logged just eight offensive snaps over three contests.