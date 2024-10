Sims (back) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Sims was unable to play in Week 7 against the Packers due to a back injury. He was held out of practice Wednesday, but he was able to practice without restrictions Thursday. Unless he suffers a setback, Sims should be good to go for Sunday's AFC South clash against Indianapolis. Sims has logged 89 kick-return yards and 56 punt-return yards across five regular-season games this year.