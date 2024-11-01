Steven Sims News: Main returner in loss
Sims returned four kickoffs for 106 yards and one punt for zero yards in Thursday's 21-13 loss to the Jets in Week 9.
Sims was the main returner for the night, as Houston was without Dameon Pierce (groin) and didn't want to expose Robert Woods in a game where the team's top two wideouts were not available. Sims played just six snaps on offense and has not yet been targeted in 2024.
