Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Steven Sims headshot

Steven Sims News: Special teams contributor in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Sims returned three punts for 43 yards in Sunday's 26-23 loss to Detroit in Week 10.

Sims served as Houston's primary return specialist for the second consecutive week, although he never had a chance to return a kickoff. He played two snaps as a receiver and has lined up on offense just 10 times in 2024. With Nico Collins (IR, hamstring) on the verge of returning, likely in Week 11, Sims' spot on the gameday roster may be in jeopardy.

Steven Sims
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now