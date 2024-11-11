Steven Sims News: Special teams contributor in loss

Sims returned three punts for 43 yards in Sunday's 26-23 loss to Detroit in Week 10.

Sims served as Houston's primary return specialist for the second consecutive week, although he never had a chance to return a kickoff. He played two snaps as a receiver and has lined up on offense just 10 times in 2024. With Nico Collins (IR, hamstring) on the verge of returning, likely in Week 11, Sims' spot on the gameday roster may be in jeopardy.