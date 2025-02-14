Steven Sims News: Works mostly as returner in 2024

Sims didn't record any catches or targets in nine regular-season games in 2024 and gained zero yards on one carry. He registered 195 kick return yards on seven returns and 122 punt return yards on 21 attempts.

Sims spent most of the season with Houston, playing in seven regular-season contests during which he logged nine offensive snaps and 63 special-teams snaps. The veteran wideout was waived in late December and subsequently signed with Baltimore, with whom he finished out the year. Sims' only catch of the campaign - a four-yard reception - came in the Ravens' wild-card loss to Buffalo. Sims is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and his appeal to teams will likely be centered on his role in the return game.