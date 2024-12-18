Stone Forsythe News: Activated Wednesday
Forsythe (hand) was activated off injured reserve Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The fourth-year tackle from Florida has missed the Seahawks' last eight games due to a hand injury, but he was activated off IR on Wednesday, suggesting he's now recovered from the issue. Forsythe will likely serve as Seattle's top reserve tackle in a Week 16 matchup against the Vikings.
