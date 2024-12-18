Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Stone Forsythe headshot

Stone Forsythe News: Activated Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Forsythe (hand) was activated off injured reserve Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The fourth-year tackle from Florida has missed the Seahawks' last eight games due to a hand injury, but he was activated off IR on Wednesday, suggesting he's now recovered from the issue. Forsythe will likely serve as Seattle's top reserve tackle in a Week 16 matchup against the Vikings.

Stone Forsythe
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now