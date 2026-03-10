Stone Forsythe News: Links with Panthers
Forsythe agreed to terms Tuesday on a contract with the Panthers on Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Forsythe has shown flexibility on the offensive line over his five-year career, playing multiple positions and holding his own. He started 13 of 17 games for the Raiders last season. The 28-year-old will need to battle for a full-time starting role in Carolina.
