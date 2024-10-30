Fantasy Football
Stone Smartt Injury: Dealing with ankle issue

Published on October 30, 2024

Smartt (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.

Smartt failed to record a stat while playing 16 special-teams snaps in the Chargers' Week 8 win over the Saints, but it now appears he picked up an ankle injury in the process. The third-year tight end from Old Dominion will almost certainly need to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday to play in Sunday's matchup in Cleveland.

