Stone Smartt Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Smartt (ankle) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Browns.

Smartt was unable to practice all week after likely sustaining an ankle injury in the Chargers' Week 8 win over the Saints, so it's no surprise that he's not expected to play Sunday. If the Old Dominion product is unable to suit up, the Chargers' tight end room will likely consist of Will Dissly, Hayden Hurst and Eric Tomlinson.