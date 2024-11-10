Stone Smartt Injury: Won't play Week 10

Smartt (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against Tennessee, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Smartt has been limited in practice all week due to an ankle injury, but he hasn't progressed enough to suit up Sunday. His next chance to play will be Week 11 against the Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 17. Tucker Fisk was elevated from the Chargers practice squad to the active roster Saturday, and he will serve as the No. 3 tight end behind Will Dissly and Hayden Hurst.