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Stone Smartt News: Headed to Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Smartt is slated to sign a one-year deal with the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smartt, who spent the first three years of his NFL career with the Chargers, recorded seven catches (on nine targets) for 52 yards in 15 games during his lone campaign with the Jets in 2025. This coming season, the 6-foot-4, 226-pounder will provide added depth to a Philadelphia TE corps that continues to be led by Dallas Goedert, with Grant Calcaterra and Johnny Mundt currently next up in the pecking order.

Stone Smartt
Philadelphia Eagles
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