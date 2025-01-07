Stone Smartt News: Held catchless versus Las Vegas

Smartt was not targeted during Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Raiders.

Smartt played just 13 offensive snaps in Los Angeles' regular-season finale, a lesser total than both Will Dissly and Tucker Fisk. Across 15 regular-season appearances, Smartt logged 16 catches (19 targets) for 208 yards, with zero touchdowns. After the Chargers' playoff activity, which will begin on the road against Houston on Saturday in a wild-card round matchup, Smartt will be slated to become a restricted free agent in the offseason.