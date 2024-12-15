Stone Smartt News: Nearly leads team in receving

Smartt pulled in five of six targets for 50 receiving yards while losing a fumble in Sunday's 40-17 loss to Tampa Bay.

Smartt continued to operate as the Chargers' top tight end sans veteran starter Will Dissly (shoulder). The third-year man fell just eight yards short of the team lead in receiving behind Ladd McConkey (5-58-1). Smartt did cough up the first fumble of his career in the lopsided loss, putting a damper on an otherwise fine fantasy showing. With Dissly expected to miss multiple weeks, Smartt could be a bargain at the tight end position in Week 16.