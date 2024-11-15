Stone Smartt News: Ready for Sunday night

Smartt (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bengals.

Smartt was sidelined for each of the Chargers' last two games due to an ankle injury likely sustained in Week 8's win over the Saints. However, he practiced in full Friday and is now in line to return to the field Sunday. Expect Smartt to serve as a depth piece in the Chargers' tight end room in Week 11, playing behind both Hayden Hurst and Will Dissly.