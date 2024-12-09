Stone Smartt News: Set for significant playing bump

Smartt is set for a bump in playing time with Will Dissly (shoulder) likely out multiple weeks, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Hayden Hurst (hip) is technically eligible to return off injured reserve by Week 16, but given there's been zero updates regarding the health of the veteran, Smartt effectively has a clear shot at the No. 1 tight end role with Dissly expected to be out. Smartt played a season-high 22 snaps and parlayed that into three receptions for 54 yards, mostly in the absence of Dissly. The 26-year-old has mainly been a rotational piece in his three-year career, but the 2022 undrafted free agent hasn't had this sort of opportunity to emerge as a fantasy relevant piece.