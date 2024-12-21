Stone Smartt News: Three receptions in win

Smartt caught all three of his targets for 37 yards in the 34-27 win over the Broncos on Thursday.

Hayden Hurst returned off injured reserve after missing the past five weeks due to a hip injury, but the veteran only played eight snaps, hardly carving into Smartt's playing time. In addition, Will Dissly appears closer to returning after missing the past two games due to a shoulder injury, which would also relegate Smartt to at minimum No. 2 in the tight end rotation come Week 16. Given the compiling playing time factors, Smartt's run as a productive fantasy option could be coming to a close.