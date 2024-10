Duck (ankle) is doubtful to play in Sunday's Week 8 contest versus Arizona, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Duck suffered an ankle injury last Sunday versus Indianapolis and didn't practice at all this week. As a result, he's unlikely to suit up against the Cardinals. Duck played just five defensive snaps versus 24 special-teams snaps over Miami's previous two games, so his absence may not impact the team's defensive game plan.