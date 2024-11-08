Fantasy Football
Storm Duck headshot

Storm Duck Injury: Limited in practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 8, 2024 at 4:20pm

Duck (ankle) was a limited practice participant Friday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Duck has missed the Dolphins' last two regular-season games due to an ankle injury he sustained in Week 7 against the Colts. He's opened the week with consecutive limited practices, which gives him a chance at making his return against the Rams on Monday. Across six regular-season games, Duck has logged 11 tackles (eight solo) and one pass breakup.

Storm Duck
Miami Dolphins
